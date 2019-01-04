Dallas City Council to meet at new times, locations in the New Year
Dallas City Council to meet at new times, locations in the New Year

The Dallas City Council is making changes in the New Year.  The first Council Agenda meeting of the month will now begin at 2 p.m., with zoning discussions beginning no sooner than 6 p.m.  This is part of a City Council resolution approved last year to increase access for working residents.

The Council Agenda meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 9 will be the first Agenda meeting of the new year to begin at 2 p.m. and will be held in Council Chambers.

Additionally, the City Council voted to require up to five first agenda meetings to be held outside of the City Hall in a calendar year.

Below is a list of the offsite City Council meetings:

Meeting  Location
February 13 Park in the Woods Recreation Center

6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy,

Dallas TX 75203
May 8 Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center

1515 Edd Rd, Dallas TX 75253
August 14 Bachman Lake Branch Library

9480 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas TX 75220
November 13 Campbell Green Recreation Center

16600 Park Hill Drive, Dallas TX 75248

For more information or to register to speak at one of the offsite City Council meetings, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 214-670-3738.

