Dallas City Council to meet at new times, locations in the New Year

The Dallas City Council is making changes in the New Year. The first Council Agenda meeting of the month will now begin at 2 p.m., with zoning discussions beginning no sooner than 6 p.m. This is part of a City Council resolution approved last year to increase access for working residents.

The Council Agenda meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 9 will be the first Agenda meeting of the new year to begin at 2 p.m. and will be held in Council Chambers.

Additionally, the City Council voted to require up to five first agenda meetings to be held outside of the City Hall in a calendar year.

Below is a list of the offsite City Council meetings:

Meeting Location February 13 Park in the Woods Recreation Center 6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas TX 75203 May 8 Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center 1515 Edd Rd, Dallas TX 75253 August 14 Bachman Lake Branch Library 9480 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas TX 75220 November 13 Campbell Green Recreation Center 16600 Park Hill Drive, Dallas TX 75248

For more information or to register to speak at one of the offsite City Council meetings, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 214-670-3738.