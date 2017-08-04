FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority
sometime
City NewsCommunityFeaturedInside City HallOn the Agenda

FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority

Each year, the city manager presents the City of Dallas budget and allows citizens to weigh in on how their tax dollars are spent. The City is putting service first: a commitment to provide residents with the support and service they deserve, 365 days a year.

For FY 2017-18, more than $3 billion has been budgeted to deliver effective and efficient service. This budget was created with valuable feedback residents gave at town hall meetings in March 2017. The City Council determined six strategic priorities for the City: public safety; mobility solutions, infrastructure and sustainability; economic and neighborhood vitality; human and social needs; quality of life; and government performance and financial management.

Click to view the FY 2017-18 Budget

Expanded library hours, new district offices for council members to meet with their constituents, and placing 3-1-1 agents in community centers to better serve residents are just a few customer service enhancements coming in FY 2017-18.

Citizens of Dallas have two options to provide feedback on the City Manager’s FY 2017-18 budget.

Options to submit feedback:

  1. Attend any Budget Town Hall Meetings in your Council District, OR
  2. Participate in a Virtual Budget Town Hall Meeting via your home computer, mobile device, or telephone. (HTML5 required)

REGISTER NOW FOR TELETOWN HALLS

Town Hall Meeting Schedule

AUGUST 8
6 PM Council Member
Tennell Atkins		 Kleberg Rylie Recreation Center
1515 Edd Road Dallas, TX 75253
6 – 8 PM Council Member
Omar Narvaez		 Nash-Davis Recreation Center
3710 N. Hampton Dallas, TX 75212
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Kevin Felder		 Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
2910 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas TX 75215
AUGUST 10
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Lee Kleinman		 Fretz Park Branch Library (Black Box Theater)
6990 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254
6 PM Council Member
Rickey D. Callahan		 Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center
8701 Greenmound Avenue Dallas, TX 75227
6 PM Council Member
Tennell Atkins		 Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Road Dallas, TX 75241
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Casey Thomas, II		 Paradise Missionary Baptist Church
1222 E. Red Bird Lane Dallas, TX 75241
AUGUST 14
6 – 8 PM Council Member
Mark Clayton		 St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church (Grand Salon)
1404 Old Gate Lane Dallas, TX 75218
6 PM Council Member
Tennell Atkins		 Polk Wisdom Library
7151 Library Lane Dallas TX, 75232
6 PM Council Member
Dwaine Caraway		 Glen Oaks United Methodist Church
4606 S. Polk Street Dallas TX 75232
AUGUST 15
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Adam McGough		 Lake Highlands North Rec Center
9940 White Rock Trail Dallas, TX 75238
7 PM Council Member
Sandy Greyson		 Campbell Green Recreation Center
16600 Park Hill Drive Dallas, TX 75248
6 PM Council Member
Rickey D. Callahan		 Prairie Creek Library (Virtual)
9609 Lake June Road Dallas, TX 75217
6 PM Council Member
Scott Griggs		 Hitt Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Medical Center
1441 N. Beckley Avenue Dallas, TX 75203
7 – 8 PM Council Member
Phillip T. Kingston		 Twitter
@PhilipTKingston
6 PM Council Member
Tennell Atkins		 Singing Hills Recreation Center
1909 Crouch Road Dallas, TX 75241
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Dwaine Caraway		 Paul Laurence Dunbar Library
2008 E. Kiest Blvd. Dallas, TX 75216
AUGUST 16
6:30 – 8 PM Council Members
Lee Kleinman and Jennifer S. Gates		 Churchill Recreation Center (Gym)
6906 Churchill Way Dallas, TX 75230
AUGUST 17
6 – 8 PM Council Member
Mark Clayton		 Ridgewood Recreation Center
6818 Fisher Road Dallas, TX 75287
7 PM Council Member
Sandy Greyson		 Timberglen Recreation Center
3810 Timberglen Road Dallas, TX 75287
6 PM Council Member
Tennell Atkins		 Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Casey Thomas, II		 Mountain View College
4849 W. Illinois Avenue Bldg. B – B149 Dallas, TX 75211
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Dwaine Caraway		 Cummings Recreation Center
2976 Cummings Street Dallas, TX 75216
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Kevin Felder		 Harry Stone Recreation Center
2403 Millmar Drive Dallas, TX 75228
AUGUST 21
6 – 7:00 PM Council member
Lee Kleinman		 Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
6:00 PM Council Members
Rickey D. Callahan and Tennell Atkins		 Janie C. Turner Recreation Center
6424 Elam Road Dallas, TX 75217
AUGUST 22
6:30 PM Council Member
Sandy Greyson		 Renner Frankford Library
6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252
6 – 8 PM Council Members
Adam McGough and Jennifer S. Gates		 Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
6 PM Council Members
Scott Griggs, Casey Thomas, II
and Dwaine Caraway		 Hampton-Illinois Library Branch
(Black Box Theatre)
2951 S. Hampton Road Dallas, TX 75224
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Kevin Felder		 White Rock Hills Library
9150 Ferguson Road Dallas, TX 75228
AUGUST 23
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Dwaine Caraway		 Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
AUGUST 24
6 PM Council Member
Scott Griggs		 Martin Weiss Recreation Center
1111 Martindell Avenue Dallas, TX 75211
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Casey Thomas, II		 Park in the Woods Recreation Center
6801 Mountain Creek Parkway Dallas, TX 75249
6 – 8 PM Council Member
Omar Narvaez		 Bachman Recreation Center
2750 Bachman Drive Dallas, TX 75220
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Dwaine Caraway		 Beckley – Saner Recreation Center
114 W. Hobson Avenue Dallas, TX 75224
6:30 – 8:30 PM Council Member
Adam Medrano		 K B Polk Recreation Center
6801 Roper Street Dallas, TX 75209
AUGUST 28
6 – 7:30 PM Council Members
Scott Griggs and Phillip T. Kingston		 Dallas City Performance Hall
2520 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Kevin Felder		 Samuel Grand Recreation Center
6200 E. Grand Avenue Dallas, TX 75223
AUGUST 29
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Jennifer S. Gates		 Walnut Hill Recreation Center (Ballroom)
10011 Midway Road Dallas, TX 75229
6 – 7:30 PM Council Member
Adam McGough		 Forest Lane Academy
9663 Forest Lane Dallas, TX 75243
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Phillip T. Kingston		 Kylde Warren Park Pavillion (Virtual)
2012 Woodall Rogers Dallas, TX 75201
6:30 – 8:30 PM Council Member
Adam Medrano		 Jubilee Park and Community Center – The Old Church
917 Bank Street Dallas, TX 75223
AUGUST 30
6:30 – 8 PM Council Member
Casey Thomas, II		 Concord Church
6808 Pastor Bailey Drive Dallas, TX 75237

Share this:

FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority
City NewsCommunityFeaturedInside City HallOn the Agenda

FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority

sometime City of Dallas 0

Each year, the city manager presents the City of Dallas budget and allows citizens to weigh in on how their …

Read More

West Nile Virus Alert: fifth human case of West Nile Virus reported
ALERTCity NewsCommunityFeaturedPublic Safety

West Nile Virus Alert: fifth human case of West Nile Virus reported

19 hours ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the fifth human case of West Nile Virus infection in Dallas …

Read More

Park Department breaks ground on new aquatic center
BuildersCity NewsCommunityFeaturedPark & Recreation

Park Department breaks ground on new aquatic center

1 day ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas Park and Recreation department is starting the first phase of its aquatics master plan with the Crawford Family Aquatic …

Read More

City archivist John Slate inducted as Fellow of the Society of American Archivists
Dallas HistoryFeaturedInside City Hall

City archivist John Slate inducted as Fellow of the Society of American Archivists

2 days ago City of Dallas 0

John Slate, archivist for the City of Dallas, was inducted as a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists (SAA) …

Read More

Dallas Love Field features art created by youth in Dallas County Juvenile Detention
Arts & CultureAviationCommunityEducationFeaturedInnovators

Dallas Love Field features art created by youth in Dallas County Juvenile Detention

2 days ago City of Dallas 0

Youth in Dallas County Juvenile Detention have created art pieces to display at the Art Travelers Art Gallery at Dallas …

Read More

Emergency Alert: Third human case of West Nile Virus reported in Dallas
ALERTFeaturedPublic Safety

Emergency Alert: Third human case of West Nile Virus reported in Dallas

2 days ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the third and fourth human cases of West Nile Virus infection …

Read More