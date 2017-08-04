FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority
Each year, the city manager presents the City of Dallas budget and allows citizens to weigh in on how their tax dollars are spent. The City is putting service first: a commitment to provide residents with the support and service they deserve, 365 days a year.
For FY 2017-18, more than $3 billion has been budgeted to deliver effective and efficient service. This budget was created with valuable feedback residents gave at town hall meetings in March 2017. The City Council determined six strategic priorities for the City: public safety; mobility solutions, infrastructure and sustainability; economic and neighborhood vitality; human and social needs; quality of life; and government performance and financial management.
Expanded library hours, new district offices for council members to meet with their constituents, and placing 3-1-1 agents in community centers to better serve residents are just a few customer service enhancements coming in FY 2017-18.
Citizens of Dallas have two options to provide feedback on the City Manager’s FY 2017-18 budget.
Options to submit feedback:
- Attend any Budget Town Hall Meetings in your Council District, OR
- Participate in a Virtual Budget Town Hall Meeting via your home computer, mobile device, or telephone. (HTML5 required)
Town Hall Meeting Schedule
|AUGUST 8
|6 PM
|Council Member
Tennell Atkins
|Kleberg Rylie Recreation Center
1515 Edd Road Dallas, TX 75253
|6 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Omar Narvaez
|Nash-Davis Recreation Center
3710 N. Hampton Dallas, TX 75212
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Kevin Felder
|Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
2910 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas TX 75215
|AUGUST 10
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Lee Kleinman
|Fretz Park Branch Library (Black Box Theater)
6990 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254
|6 PM
|Council Member
Rickey D. Callahan
|Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center
8701 Greenmound Avenue Dallas, TX 75227
|6 PM
|Council Member
Tennell Atkins
|Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Road Dallas, TX 75241
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Casey Thomas, II
|Paradise Missionary Baptist Church
1222 E. Red Bird Lane Dallas, TX 75241
|AUGUST 14
|6 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Mark Clayton
|St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church (Grand Salon)
1404 Old Gate Lane Dallas, TX 75218
|6 PM
|Council Member
Tennell Atkins
|Polk Wisdom Library
7151 Library Lane Dallas TX, 75232
|6 PM
|Council Member
Dwaine Caraway
|Glen Oaks United Methodist Church
4606 S. Polk Street Dallas TX 75232
|AUGUST 15
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Adam McGough
|Lake Highlands North Rec Center
9940 White Rock Trail Dallas, TX 75238
|7 PM
|Council Member
Sandy Greyson
|Campbell Green Recreation Center
16600 Park Hill Drive Dallas, TX 75248
|6 PM
|Council Member
Rickey D. Callahan
|Prairie Creek Library (Virtual)
9609 Lake June Road Dallas, TX 75217
|6 PM
|Council Member
Scott Griggs
|Hitt Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Medical Center
1441 N. Beckley Avenue Dallas, TX 75203
|7 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Phillip T. Kingston
|Twitter
@PhilipTKingston
|6 PM
|Council Member
Tennell Atkins
|Singing Hills Recreation Center
1909 Crouch Road Dallas, TX 75241
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Dwaine Caraway
|Paul Laurence Dunbar Library
2008 E. Kiest Blvd. Dallas, TX 75216
|AUGUST 16
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Members
Lee Kleinman and Jennifer S. Gates
|Churchill Recreation Center (Gym)
6906 Churchill Way Dallas, TX 75230
|AUGUST 17
|6 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Mark Clayton
|Ridgewood Recreation Center
6818 Fisher Road Dallas, TX 75287
|7 PM
|Council Member
Sandy Greyson
|Timberglen Recreation Center
3810 Timberglen Road Dallas, TX 75287
|6 PM
|Council Member
Tennell Atkins
|Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Casey Thomas, II
|Mountain View College
4849 W. Illinois Avenue Bldg. B – B149 Dallas, TX 75211
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Dwaine Caraway
|Cummings Recreation Center
2976 Cummings Street Dallas, TX 75216
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Kevin Felder
|Harry Stone Recreation Center
2403 Millmar Drive Dallas, TX 75228
|AUGUST 21
|6 – 7:00 PM
|Council member
Lee Kleinman
|Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
|6:00 PM
|Council Members
Rickey D. Callahan and Tennell Atkins
|Janie C. Turner Recreation Center
6424 Elam Road Dallas, TX 75217
|AUGUST 22
|6:30 PM
|Council Member
Sandy Greyson
|Renner Frankford Library
6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252
|6 – 8 PM
|Council Members
Adam McGough and Jennifer S. Gates
|Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
|6 PM
|Council Members
Scott Griggs, Casey Thomas, II
and Dwaine Caraway
|Hampton-Illinois Library Branch
(Black Box Theatre)
2951 S. Hampton Road Dallas, TX 75224
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Kevin Felder
|White Rock Hills Library
9150 Ferguson Road Dallas, TX 75228
|AUGUST 23
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Dwaine Caraway
|Dallas City Hall (Virtual)
1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201
|AUGUST 24
|6 PM
|Council Member
Scott Griggs
|Martin Weiss Recreation Center
1111 Martindell Avenue Dallas, TX 75211
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Casey Thomas, II
|Park in the Woods Recreation Center
6801 Mountain Creek Parkway Dallas, TX 75249
|6 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Omar Narvaez
|Bachman Recreation Center
2750 Bachman Drive Dallas, TX 75220
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Dwaine Caraway
|Beckley – Saner Recreation Center
114 W. Hobson Avenue Dallas, TX 75224
|6:30 – 8:30 PM
|Council Member
Adam Medrano
|K B Polk Recreation Center
6801 Roper Street Dallas, TX 75209
|AUGUST 28
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Members
Scott Griggs and Phillip T. Kingston
|Dallas City Performance Hall
2520 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Kevin Felder
|Samuel Grand Recreation Center
6200 E. Grand Avenue Dallas, TX 75223
|AUGUST 29
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Jennifer S. Gates
|Walnut Hill Recreation Center (Ballroom)
10011 Midway Road Dallas, TX 75229
|6 – 7:30 PM
|Council Member
Adam McGough
|Forest Lane Academy
9663 Forest Lane Dallas, TX 75243
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Phillip T. Kingston
|Kylde Warren Park Pavillion (Virtual)
2012 Woodall Rogers Dallas, TX 75201
|6:30 – 8:30 PM
|Council Member
Adam Medrano
|Jubilee Park and Community Center – The Old Church
917 Bank Street Dallas, TX 75223
|AUGUST 30
|6:30 – 8 PM
|Council Member
Casey Thomas, II
|Concord Church
6808 Pastor Bailey Drive Dallas, TX 75237