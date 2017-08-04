FY 2017-18 proposed City budget: Customer service a top priority

Each year, the city manager presents the City of Dallas budget and allows citizens to weigh in on how their tax dollars are spent. The City is putting service first: a commitment to provide residents with the support and service they deserve, 365 days a year.

For FY 2017-18, more than $3 billion has been budgeted to deliver effective and efficient service. This budget was created with valuable feedback residents gave at town hall meetings in March 2017. The City Council determined six strategic priorities for the City: public safety; mobility solutions, infrastructure and sustainability; economic and neighborhood vitality; human and social needs; quality of life; and government performance and financial management.

Expanded library hours, new district offices for council members to meet with their constituents, and placing 3-1-1 agents in community centers to better serve residents are just a few customer service enhancements coming in FY 2017-18.

Citizens of Dallas have two options to provide feedback on the City Manager’s FY 2017-18 budget.

Options to submit feedback:

Attend any Budget Town Hall Meetings in your Council District, OR Participate in a Virtual Budget Town Hall Meeting via your home computer, mobile device, or telephone. (HTML5 required)

REGISTER NOW FOR TELETOWN HALLS

Town Hall Meeting Schedule

AUGUST 16 6:30 – 8 PM Council Members

Lee Kleinman and Jennifer S. Gates Churchill Recreation Center (Gym)

6906 Churchill Way Dallas, TX 75230

AUGUST 21 6 – 7:00 PM Council member

Lee Kleinman Dallas City Hall (Virtual)

1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201 6:00 PM Council Members

Rickey D. Callahan and Tennell Atkins Janie C. Turner Recreation Center

6424 Elam Road Dallas, TX 75217

AUGUST 23 6 – 7:30 PM Council Member

Dwaine Caraway Dallas City Hall (Virtual)

1500 Marilla, 6ES Dallas, TX 75201

AUGUST 28 6 – 7:30 PM Council Members

Scott Griggs and Phillip T. Kingston Dallas City Performance Hall

2520 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201 6:30 – 8 PM Council Member

Kevin Felder Samuel Grand Recreation Center

6200 E. Grand Avenue Dallas, TX 75223