Dallas Public Library book sale scheduled for Jan. 28-29
21 hours ago
CommunityFeaturedLibraries

Dallas Public Library book sale scheduled for Jan. 28-29

Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums will be sold at bargain prices at the Dallas Public Library’s biggest public sale in decades. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29 at the Central Library, 1515 Young Street in downtown Dallas.

For 30 years, surplus items were sold at the BookEnds store at the downtown library. The store closed last summer when the City’s Office of Vital Statistics took over the space. Now, library staff plan to have two large book sales a year, one in January and one in the summer.

The sale is being organized by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting the 29-branch library system and its programs.

Share this:

Possible changes to Land Bank Program on the horizon
BuildersCommunityInside City Hall

Possible changes to Land Bank Program on the horizon

20 hours ago City of Dallas 0

Recent concerns about the City’s Land Bank program, designed to increase affordable single-family housing opportunities were presented to the City …

Read More

Dallas Public Library book sale scheduled for Jan. 28-29
CommunityFeaturedLibraries

Dallas Public Library book sale scheduled for Jan. 28-29

21 hours ago City of Dallas 0

Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums will be sold at bargain prices at the Dallas Public Library’s biggest …

Read More

Dallas Park and Recreation Department making the outdoors fun
CommunityFeaturedGiversPark & Recreation

Dallas Park and Recreation Department making the outdoors fun

5 days ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas Parks Foundation, in partnership with Dallas Park and Recreation, will enrich the outdoor knowledge of more than 360 participants …

Read More

Dallas Animal Services focusing on public safety and positive outcomes
Animal ServicesCommunityFeatured

Dallas Animal Services focusing on public safety and positive outcomes

5 days ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) has made significant progress over the last three months on implementing the Boston Consulting Group’s recommendations. …

Read More

History on display at Love Field art exhibit
AviationCommunityFeatured

History on display at Love Field art exhibit

5 days ago City of Dallas 0

As part of their centennial celebration, Dallas Love Field is curating pieces of Love Field history into the “100 Years, …

Read More

35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration to be held Friday through Monday
CommunityFeaturedGiversUncategorized

35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration to be held Friday through Monday

6 days ago City of Dallas 0

The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration is a longstanding tradition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community …

Read More