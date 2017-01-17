Dallas Public Library book sale scheduled for Jan. 28-29

Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums will be sold at bargain prices at the Dallas Public Library’s biggest public sale in decades. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29 at the Central Library, 1515 Young Street in downtown Dallas.

For 30 years, surplus items were sold at the BookEnds store at the downtown library. The store closed last summer when the City’s Office of Vital Statistics took over the space. Now, library staff plan to have two large book sales a year, one in January and one in the summer.

The sale is being organized by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting the 29-branch library system and its programs.