Dallas Animal Services waives adoption fees
3 hours ago
Animal ServicesCity NewsGivers

Dallas Animal Services waives adoption fees

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) kennels are nearly full, and with more animals coming in daily, adoption fees are being waived. Animals already spayed or neutered are free to adopt, as well as animals over six years old, and all dogs heavier than 30 pounds. More than 200 animals are available for adoption now, with many more available to be pre-adopted.

“We are reaching out to the community to help us find homes for the many deserving animals waiting to be adopted,” said DAS Director Ed Jamison. “Even if people can’t adopt, we’re asking them to encourage their friends who are looking to add a pet to their family to come visit us. We have more dogs coming in every day and need the support of animal lovers, rescues, and all citizens,” he said.

Nearly 3,000 animals came into DAS last month; some days saw more than 100 animals arrive. Adoption fees are being waived at both the main adoption center at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Road. To see hours for both locations, visit www.dallasanimalservices.org.

Share this:

Dallas Animal Services waives adoption fees
Animal ServicesCity NewsGivers

Dallas Animal Services waives adoption fees

3 hours ago City of Dallas 0

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) kennels are nearly full, and with more animals coming in daily, adoption fees are being waived. …

Read More

Code Compliance holds first Citizens Code Academy
City NewsCommunityEducationFeaturedGovernmentInnovators

Code Compliance holds first Citizens Code Academy

4 days ago City of Dallas 0

The City of Dallas Code Compliance Department completed the first Dallas Citizen Code Academy on October 24. The Mayor and …

Read More

City warns residents about fraudulent emails
City NewsFeaturedGovernment

City warns residents about fraudulent emails

6 days ago City of Dallas 0

The City of Dallas has learned that some residents may have received a fraudulent email claiming to be a “notice …

Read More

Dallas Police award Officer and Employee of the year
FeaturedPublic Safety

Dallas Police award Officer and Employee of the year

1 week ago City of Dallas 0

The Annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet was held at the Hyatt Regency on November 6, 2017. Members …

Read More

City Hall celebrates 7th annual Mayor’s Monster Mash
City NewsFeaturedInside City Hall

City Hall celebrates 7th annual Mayor’s Monster Mash

1 week ago City of Dallas 0

Hundreds of City of Dallas employees gathered in the City Hall Lobby on Halloween to celebrate the 7th annual Mayor’s …

Read More

Employees win scholarships from Employee Advisory Committee
City NewsEducationFeaturedGiversInside City Hall

Employees win scholarships from Employee Advisory Committee

1 week ago City of Dallas 0

City employees were awarded scholarships from the Hispanic Association of City Employees for Results (HACER). HACER is an employee advisory …

Read More