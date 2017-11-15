Dallas Animal Services waives adoption fees

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) kennels are nearly full, and with more animals coming in daily, adoption fees are being waived. Animals already spayed or neutered are free to adopt, as well as animals over six years old, and all dogs heavier than 30 pounds. More than 200 animals are available for adoption now, with many more available to be pre-adopted.

“We are reaching out to the community to help us find homes for the many deserving animals waiting to be adopted,” said DAS Director Ed Jamison. “Even if people can’t adopt, we’re asking them to encourage their friends who are looking to add a pet to their family to come visit us. We have more dogs coming in every day and need the support of animal lovers, rescues, and all citizens,” he said.

Nearly 3,000 animals came into DAS last month; some days saw more than 100 animals arrive. Adoption fees are being waived at both the main adoption center at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Road. To see hours for both locations, visit www.dallasanimalservices.org.